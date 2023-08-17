Curry will not start Thursday against the Tigers after the game was postponed due to rain.
There are storms passing through Cleveland, so Thursday's game has been moved into a traditional doubleheader Friday at Progressive Field. Curry should get the start in one half of the twin bill.
More News
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Struggles in Tampa Bay•
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Pitches well in no-decision•
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Staying in rotation•
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Works in relief Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Takes first loss•
-
Guardians' Xzavion Curry: Draws start for Friday•