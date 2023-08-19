Curry came away with a no-decision in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The right-hander delivered his first quality start of the season while establishing a new season high in strikeouts, but Curry was headed for his second loss until Cleveland took the lead in the eighth inning. Since getting stretched out, the 25-year-old has a 4.50 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB through 16 innings over his last three starts, working at least five frames each time. With Cal Quantrill (shoulder) expected to return next week, however, Curry's run in the rotation is likely coming to a close.