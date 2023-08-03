Curry came on in relief of starter Gavin Williams in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Astros, covering 1.2 scoreless innings while striking out three and giving up two hits and no walks.

Curry made three of his previous four appearances as a starter, though he never surpassed three innings in any of those outings. His usage in relief Tuesday likely suggests he won't be a candidate to start Saturday versus the White Sox, when the Guardians will need to add a new fifth member of the rotation to the mix. After building up to 7.1 innings in his latest rehab start last Sunday, Peyton Battenfield (shoulder) could be activated from the 60-day injured list to fill the open rotation spot. The door might not be closed on Curry starting this weekend, however, as Cleveland could require another replacement in the rotation for Sunday's series finale if Noah Syndergaard (lower leg) isn't ready to pitch.