Ramirez was traded from Seattle to Cleveland on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.
Ramirez threw 8.1 innings of relief for the Mariners this season, struggling to a 7.56 ERA, before being optioned in late-April and designated for assignment Friday. He'll join Triple-A Columbus with his new organization.
