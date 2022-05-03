Chang (illness) will shift his rehab assignment from Double-A Akron to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.
Chang, who has resided on the COVID-19 injured list since April 15, began his assignment at Akron on Friday. After appearing in two games for the affiliate while going 1-for-5 at the plate, Chang will move on to the highest rung of the minors to pick up more at-bats. Chang is out of minor-league options and may not be guaranteed a spot on the Guardians' 26-man active roster once he's reinstated from the COVID-19 IL, so the team could drag out his rehab assignment in an attempt to delay having to make a roster move.