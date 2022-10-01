Plesac (hand) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Saturday's game against the Royals, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Plesac was initially slated to start Friday against Kansas City but was ultimately pushed back to Saturday. However, he'll officially have at least one more chance to pitch for the Guardians ahead of the playoffs. The right-hander will likely take on a bullpen role for Cleveland once the postseason begins.