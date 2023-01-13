Plesac signed a one-year, $2.95 million contract with the Guardians on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
It's a nice salary bump for Plesac, who was in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The right-hander had an up-and-down 2022 campaign, finishing with a 4.31 ERA and 100:38 K:BB across 131.2 frames. For fantasy purposes, Plesac is likely to be mostly a streaming option again in 2023.
