Plesac (hand) was cleared to play catch from 90 feet last Friday and is expected to begin doing more baseball activities in the coming days, MLB.com reports.

Plesac was able to take the first meaningful step forward in his recovery from the fractured right hand after getting the green light from a specialist last week to start throwing again. Manager Terry Francona said that Plesac will be re-examined every six or seven days before advancing to the next phase of his rehab regimen, so he's likely still at least two weeks away from being at a point where he would be ready to pitch in a competitive setting. Due to the nature of his injury and the timing of his placement on the injured list, Plesac might not have enough time to get fully stretched out for a starting role and could be deployed out of the bullpen initially whenever he's activated.