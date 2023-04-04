Plesac allowed six runs on seven hits and a walk in one inning during Monday's win over Oakland. He struck out one and did not factor in the decision.

Plesac gave up one run in the first before unraveling in the second. He gave up five runs without recording an out, capped off by Jace Peterson's three-run shot that bounced him from the game. Plesac threw 35 of 53 shots for strikes and forced seven whiffs. He's lined up for a home start against the Mariners this weekend.