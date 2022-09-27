Plesac will start Friday against the Royals, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.
Plesac is throwing a bullpen session Tuesday in advance of the start. He struck out five while allowing two hits and zero walks over five scoreless innings in his lone rehab start. Plesac could possibly start the final game of the season on Oct. 5 as well, which is also at home against the Royals.
