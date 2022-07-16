Plesac yielded five runs (two earned) on six hits over 3.2 innings in Friday's win over Detroit. He struck out three and did not factor in the decision.
Through three innings, the only damage against Plesac was a solo shot by Riley Greene. The 27-year-old righty then gave up four runs in the fourth, including a two-run double from Greene. Plesac is 0-3 despite a 3.03 ERA over his last seven outings. However, he's allowed nine runs (six earned) over his last two starts. On the year, Plesac is sporting a 4.02 ERA with a 68:23 KBB across 94 frames.
