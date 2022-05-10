Plesac yielded five runs (four earned) on five hits and two walks over 6.1 frames in Monday's victory over the White Sox. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Plesac got off to a rough start, coughing up four runs in the first inning. Most of the damage came via Gavin Sheets' three-run shot. He kept the White Sox off the board until Tim Anderson knocked an RBI double in the seventh. Plesac posted a 1.53 ERA through his first three starts but he's now sporting a 4.68 ERA after allowing 17 runs (14 earned) over his last three outings. The 27-year-old is expected to take the mound in Minnesota this weekend.