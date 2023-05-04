Plesac won't make his scheduled turn through the rotation Friday against the Twins, as the Guardians have instead named Peyton Battenfield their starter for the series opener with Minnesota, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The Guardians have yet to clarify what exactly the news means for Plesac moving forward, but at the very least, it's clear that his spot in the rotation is on thin ice. Through his first five starts of the season, Plesac has pitched to a 7.59 ERA and 1.97 WHIP in 21.1 innings, and while a .410 BABIP and 58.2 percent strand rate suggest that the right-hander has experienced some bad luck, he hasn't helped his cause by striking out a career-low 13.3 percent of the batters he's faced. Plesac has minor-league options remaining, so the Guardians could send him to Triple-A Columbus for a brief reset, or perhaps have him work as a multi-inning option out of the bullpen. It's also conceivable that he may just be skipping the start to work out some potential mechanical issues, so Plesac could end up slotting back into the rotation the next time his turn comes up.