Plesac (1-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out three across 6.2 innings to earn the win Thursday against the White Sox.

Plesac effectively pitched to contact, as he generated only nine swinging strikes across 85 pitches. The majority of the damage against him came in the fourth frame, when he surrendered two doubles and a walk to account for the only earned run he allowed. Plesac has maintained a 1.53 ERA across the first 17.2 frames of the season, largely on the basis of avoiding mistakes and giving up only 1.0 BB/9 and 1.0 HR/9.