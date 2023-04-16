Plesac (1-0) earned the win Saturday, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits and zero walks over five innings during a 6-4 victory over the Nationals. He struck out one.

Plesac surrendered three runs in the first, but only one was charged as an earned run due to a throwing error from Jose Ramirez. The right-hander got some run support, and despite giving up a go-ahead, RBI double from Keibert Ruiz in the fourth, Plesac was on pace for the win after he was taken out thanks to a two-run homer by Ramirez in the fifth. After a shaky first start, Plesac has allowed four earned runs over his past two outings (12 innings) while posting a solid 7:1 K:BB during those contests.