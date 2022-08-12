Plesac allowed one earned run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven across 6.1 innings Thursday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Plesac entered the start having allowed nine earned runs across his last 9.1 innings and two appearances. However, he shut down the Tigers, with the primary damage coming against him on a solo homer by Javier Baez. It was also the first time that Plesac finished at least six innings in a span of five starts. Across 114.2 frames on the campaign, Plesac now has a 4.32 ERA and 90:34 K:BB.