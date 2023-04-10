Plesac did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits with one walk through seven innings in a 7-6 win over the Mariners.

After struggling in his season debut, Plesac began his second start by giving up a two-run homer to Cal Raleigh in the first inning. However, the right-hander shut down the Mariners for the rest of his outing before exiting in the eighth. The Guardians completed a thrilling comeback in the bottom of the ninth inning, culminating in a walk-off hit from Josh Bell in the 12th. With this performance, Plesac drastically improved his numbers and currently holds a 9.00 ERA and 1.75 WHIP with seven strikeouts through eight innings. The 28-year-old is tentatively set to return to the mound next weekend in the upcoming series against the Nationals.