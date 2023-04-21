Plesac and the Guardians won't play Friday against the Marlins after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Cleveland.
The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Saturday, with the first contest beginning at 3:10 p.m. ET. Plesac will start the later game while Shane Bieber takes the hill for the early tilt.
