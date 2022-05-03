Plesac and the Guardians won't face the Padres on Tuesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Cleveland, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

The two teams will make up the interleague matchup Wednesday as part of a straight doubleheader that begins at 1:10 p.m. ET. According to Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram Plesac will start the first game of the twin bill, opposing former Cleveland rotation mate Mike Clevinger (knee), who will make his return from the injured list to make his season debut for the Padres.