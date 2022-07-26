Plesac (2-8) allowed three runs on three hits and three walks over five innings Monday, striking out four and taking a loss against Boston.

Plesac gave up just one run through five frames before he was charged with two more in the sixth without recording an out in the inning. He's now 0-4 over his last eight starts despite a respectable 3.30 ERA during that span. The 27-year-old now owns a 4.09 ERA through 99 innings on the year. Plesac is expected to face the Rays on the road this weekend.