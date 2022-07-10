Plesac (2-7) took the loss Sunday in Kansas City, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out five in five innings.

Plesac pitched well through the first four innings giving up just one run on four hits. In the fifth, things got a little out of hand as a walk, three hits and an error led to three runs. The outing ended a streak of seven consecutive starts where the righty tossed six innings. Including Sunday, over his last eight starts, he's compiled a 2.49 ERA and 37:10 K:BB in 47 innings.