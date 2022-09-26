Plesac (hand) is tentatively scheduled to start Friday against the Royals, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Plesac landed on the injured list with a fractured right hand Sept. 2, but he should be able to make at least one start prior to the end of the regular season. He threw 45 pitches during a simulated game Tuesday, so it seems likely that he'll be on a pitch count during his return to game action. However, if the right-hander ultimately starts Friday's matchup, it's possible that he'll make another start during the Guardians' regular-season finale against Kansas City on Oct. 5.