Friday's game between the Marlins and Guardians was postponed due to inclement weather in Cleveland.
Zach Plesac had been on tap for the Guardians and Braxton Garrett was set to take the mound for the visiting Marlins. The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Saturday (April 22) beginning at 3:10 p.m. ET, and Plesac and Garrett should both stay on turn in either the early game or later tilt.
