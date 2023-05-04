Plesac was optioned to Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians on Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Plesac had been one of the longest-tenured members of the Guardians' rotation but has lost his spot after posting a 7.59 ERA in five starts. Peyton Battenfield will start in Plesac's spot Friday against the Twins and Logan Allen and Tanner Bibee will remain in the rotation, as well.