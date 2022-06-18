Plesac allowed a run on five hits and two walks with one strikeout in six innings Friday versus the Dodgers. He did not factor in the decision.

Plesac has notched a quality start in five of his last six outings after doing so just once in his first six starts of the year. He's also struck out only three batters in his last two games. The lone mistake on his line Friday was a Cody Bellinger solo home run in the second inning. With the strong game, Plesac lowered his ERA to 4.41 with a 1.28 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB through 67.1 innings. He'll look to keep up his recent improvements in a road start versus the Twins next week.