Plesac did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk over 3.1 innings against the Red Sox. He struck out one.

Plesac got hit around again Saturday, giving up at least seven hits for the fourth time in five starts while being unable to make it through the fourth frame. Rafael Devers took him yard in the first, setting the tone for what would become a dreadful outing, with a three-run homer that plated Alex Verdugo and Masataka Yoshida. Plesac ran into trouble again in the fourth, giving up a pair of doubles to Raimel Tapia and Enmanuel Valdez, who both ended up scoring on singles by Christian Arroyo and Connor Wong. Through 21.1 innings, Plesac owns a 7.59 ERA to go along with an abysmal 5.91 K/9 and remains a firm stay away in most formats.