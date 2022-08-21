Plesac is scheduled to make his next start for the Guardians on Saturday in Seattle.

As a result of the postponement of Sunday's game against the White Sox in addition to a team off day Monday, the Guardians will elect to reorder their rotation. Plesac will end up getting an extended break, as he'll be taking the hill on 10 days' rest following his most recent start Aug. 16 against the Tigers. The right-hander may look to do some tinkering in the meantime after he posted a 6.00 ERA and 1.81 WHIP across his last four outings.