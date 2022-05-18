Plesac did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Reds, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings.

The quality start was Plesac's second of the year. While the results were strong, Plesac was far from dominant, inducing only six swinging strikes on 95 pitches. He still has not topped four strikeouts in a game this season and his stellar 2020 short-season run is a distant memory at this point. With the amount of contact he allows, Plesac should be considered a high-risk option.