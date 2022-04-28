Plesac (1-2) took the loss against the Angels on Wednesday, allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander had pitched well over his first three starts, allowing just three earned runs over 17.2 frames. However, he struggled to fool Angels batters Wednesday, notching only three swinging strikes and registering a season-low two punchouts. Los Angeles got to him for two first-inning runs and then posted four more in the second frame on a Taylor Ward grand slam. Plesac's ERA ballooned from 1.53 to 3.80 as a result of the poor outing, and he'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is expected to come at home against San Diego next week.