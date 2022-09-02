site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Zach Plesac: Scratched Friday with hand injury
Plesac was scratched from Friday's scheduled start due to a right hand injury, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Highly-regarded pitching prospect Cody Morris will be starting in Plesac's place. It's unclear how serious the injury is, but Meisel said more information will come soon on that front.
