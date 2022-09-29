Plesac (hand) will now start Saturday's game against the Royals, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was initially slated to return from the injured list to start Friday's matchup against Kansas City, but he'll be pushed back a day since Aaron Civale will now take the mound Friday. The altered rotation plans also mean that Civale lines up to start Wednesday's regular-season finale, while Saturday's start will likely be Plesac's last of the regular season. It's possible that Plesac moves to a bullpen role during the playoffs.