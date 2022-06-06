Plesac (2-4) allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out eight in six innings to earn the win during Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Plesac struck out a season-high eight batters during Sunday's matchup, and he now has three quality starts in his last four outings. In spite of his recent quality starts, the right-hander's win was his first since April 21. Plesac has also allowed at least five runs in four of his last seven appearances. He tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Athletics on Friday.