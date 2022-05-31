Plesac allowed a run on five hits and struck out five in six innings in a no-decision versus the Royals on Monday.

The only run against Plesac was a third-inning Emmanuel Rivera solo home run. While he's yielded a home run in six straight starts, this was the first time Plesac has issued zero walks since his first game of the season, which was also against the Royals. The right-hander owns a 4.93 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB across 49.1 innings in nine starts. He has a 1-4 record that he'll look to improve upon in his next start in Baltimore this weekend.