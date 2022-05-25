Plesac (1-4) got the loss Tuesday after he pitched 4.2 innings, giving up seven runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five versus the Astros.

Plesac struggled to keep the Astros off the bases in this one, surrendering a season-high nine hits while the seven earned runs were also the most he's allowed in 2022. After giving up three runs over the first four frames, the right-hander was tagged with four runs in the fifth, highlighted by a Kyle Tucker three-run homer. Plesac has allowed eight or more baserunners in seven straight starts. On the bright side, his five strikeouts were his best total of the year. The 27-year-old's season-long numbers now stand at a 5.40 ERA and 1.43 WHIP with 28 punchouts over 43.1 frames in eight outings.