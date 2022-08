Plesac (2-11) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on nine hits and three walks over 5.1 innings as the Guardians were downed 4-3 by the Tigers. He struck out three.

Detroit jumped on Plesac for three runs in the top of the first inning, and Cleveland's offense was never able to climb out of the hole. The right-hander hasn't picked up a win since early June, posting a 4.18 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 52:24 K:BB through 64.2 innings to go with an 0-7 record over his last 12 outings.