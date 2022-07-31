Plesac (2-9) allowed five earned runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven across five innings to take the loss Saturday against the Rays.

Plesac allowed multiple home runs in a game for only the second time this season, which accounted for four of his five earned runs Saturday. Positively, he did manage 17 swinging strikes on 92 total pitches but that wasn't enough to avoid his fifth consecutive losing decision. After 19 starts on the campaign, Plesac has a 4.33 ERA and a 79:28 K:BB across 104 frames.