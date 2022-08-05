Plesac (2-10) allowed four runs on seven hits and five walks with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking the loss versus the Astros on Thursday.

Plesac was neither sharp nor efficient in the appearance, needing 99 pitches (56 strikes) to get 13 outs. He exited with two runners aboard in the fifth inning, and Nick Sandlin couldn't prevent them from scoring. Plesac hasn't pitched more than five frames in any of his last five starts, allowing 21 runs (17 earned) in 23 innings in that span. The struggling right-hander owns a 4.49 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 83:33 K:BB across 108.1 innings in 20 starts overall. Plesac is projected for a more favorable road start in Detroit next week.