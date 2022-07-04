Plesac (2-6) allowed two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings in Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader. He struck out three and took a loss against the Tigers.

After coughing up a two-run single to Miguel Cabrera in the first inning, Plesac settled in and produced his seventh consecutive quality start. During that span, he's 1-2 despite a 2.14 ERA and a 32:9 K:BB through 42 frames. He lowered his season ERA to 3.80 after entering June with a 4.93 mark. Plesac is projected to take the mound in Kansas City this weekend.