Plesac (3-12) gave up one earned run on seven hits and a walk while striking out one over 3.2 innings to take the loss in a 7-1 defeat to the Royals on Saturday.

Plesac allowed three straight two-out doubles in the top of the fourth which gave the Royals all of the run production they needed to hand Plesac his 12th loss of the season. Only one of the four runs that Plesac allowed were earned due to a throwing error by third baseman Gabriel Arias. It was Plesac's first start since August 28th when he fractured his pitching hand after punching the mound in frustration. The appearance is best viewed as a tune-up start before the Guardians finalize their postseason rotation. The 27-year-old right-hander finishes the regular season with an ERA of 4.34 and a Baseball-Reference WAR of -0.8.