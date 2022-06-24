Plesac (2-5) took the loss against Minnesota on Thursday despite allowing only one run on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out six.

The only damage on the scoreboard against Plesac came on Nick Gordon's third-inning solo home run, but that was enough to saddle the Guardians' starter with the loss as Devin Smeltzer and a trio of Twins relievers combined on a shutout. Despite the disappointing outcome, this was another positive outing for Plesac, who has registered five straight quality starts and posted a 2.40 ERA over that span. The strong stretch has brought his season ERA down to 4.17 after it sat at 5.40 through his first eight starts.