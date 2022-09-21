Plesac (hand) threw 45 pitches in a simulated game Tuesday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Plesac had no apparent setbacks after the sim game, so he's taken another step forward in his recovery. It's unclear what his next step will be, and it's also uncertain if he'll have enough time to get stretched out before the end of the regular season. With Cody Morris pitching fairly well in Plesac's absence, there may not be a spot in the rotation for the 27-year-old right-hander once he can return.
