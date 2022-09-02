Plesac was placed on the 15-day injured list Friday with a fractured right hand, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Considering this is Plesac's pitching hand, this probably means he is done for the regular season. Top prospect Cody Morris is starting in Plesac's place Friday and should stick in the rotation indefinitely.
