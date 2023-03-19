Plesac has allowed eight runs on 15 hits with an 11:4 K:BB across 13 innings.

Plesac is still projected for a spot in the Guardians' rotation, but his ineffective pitching in the spring is reason for concern. He was just alright a year ago with a 4.31 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 100:38 K:BB over 131.2 innings. Plesac should have a chance to get things sorted out early in the season, but strong work from Hunter Gaddis or Xzavion Curry at Triple-A Columbus could shake things up at the back of the rotation.