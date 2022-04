Plesac (0-1) allowed two runs on seven hits and a walk over 5.1 innings Friday, striking out four and taking a loss against the Giants.

Plesac wasn't very sharp Friday but the only real damage against him came from a pair of solo homers by Brandon Crawford and Joc Pederson. The 27-year-old righty tossed 53 of 81 pitches for strikes and forced 10 swing-and-misses. He's now sporting a 1.69 ERA with seven punchouts after two outings. Plesac is expected to face the White Sox at home next week.