The Guardians recalled Kent from Triple-A Columbus to serve as the team's 27th man for Saturday's doubleheader versus the Royals.

Kent is likely to stick around with the Guardians just for the day before heading back to Triple-A once the twin bill concludes. The 27-year-old righty has previously made four appearances out of the Cleveland bullpen this season, allowing five earned runs on eight hits and five walks while striking out eight over 7.1 innings.