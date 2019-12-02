Guillermo Heredia: Doesn't receive contract
Heredia was non-tendered by the Rays on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Heredia will become a free agent after Tampa Bay failed to issue him a contract prior to the deadline. He appeared in 89 games a season ago, hitting .225 with five homers and 20 RBI.
