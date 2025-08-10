default-cbs-image
The White Sox released Varland (undisclosed) on Saturday.

The White Sox designated Varland for assignment Thursday, and he'll now hit the open market after clearing waivers. A 28-year-old righty who has spent parts of the last three seasons at the Triple-A level, Varland hasn't pitched since June 28 due to an undisclosed injury. He has a 4.82 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in 46.2 career innings in the majors.

