Gus Varland: Heads to open market
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox released Varland (undisclosed) on Saturday.
The White Sox designated Varland for assignment Thursday, and he'll now hit the open market after clearing waivers. A 28-year-old righty who has spent parts of the last three seasons at the Triple-A level, Varland hasn't pitched since June 28 due to an undisclosed injury. He has a 4.82 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in 46.2 career innings in the majors.
