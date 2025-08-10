default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Varland (undisclosed) was released by the White Sox on Saturday.

The White Sox designated Varland for assignment Thursday and he'll now hit the open market. A 28-year-old righty who has spent parts of the last three seasons at Triple-A, Varland hasn't pitched since June 28 due to an undisclosed injury. He has a 4.82 ERA and 1.74 WHIP in 46.2 career innings in the majors.

More News