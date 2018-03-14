Gustavo Cabrera: Ends playing career

Cabrera decided to retire Wednesday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

Cabrera was once touted as a top-tier international prospect, but he severely injured his right hand in 2013 and required major surgery to ensure the limb would even be able to stay on. After years of rehab and dwelling in the lower minor-leagues, the 22-year-old will hang up his cleats. He most recently produced an .894 OPS in 16 games with San Francisco's High-A affiliate in San Jose.