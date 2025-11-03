Ha-Seong Kim: Becomes free agent after opting out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kim became a free agent Monday after exercising the opt-out clause in his contract, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.
After Kim slashed just .234/.304/.345 in 48 games for Tampa Bay and Atlanta in 2025, it was not a given that he would opt out of the $16 million he was owed in 2026. However, the 30-year-old ultimately has decided to test out the free-agent market. Atlanta has a hole at shortstop, so it will likely make an effort to re-sign Kim, but he'll now be free to negotiate with all teams.
